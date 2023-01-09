Focus at Four: Saving energy, money while doing laundry

Expert offers advice on saving money and energy while doing laundry(CNN Newsource)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With inflation at record levels, Americans are looking for any way to save money and cut costs.

As we head into winter months, more people are turning up their heaters and that leads to higher utility bills.

Experts say there are a handful of things people can start doing right now to save money and better keep track of their energy bills.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that about 10% of your energy bill goes to doing laundry,” said Cyndi Bray, a laundry and energy savings expert.

“You can save about 50 cents per load if you just wash your clothes in cold water,” Bray explained.

“Don’t worry that your clothes don’t come out clean, a lot of detergents on the market these days is actually formulated to work best in cold water.”

The Department of Energy also offers some advice on its website about keeping your energy bills in check.

