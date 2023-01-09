Lake Walk revving up physical activities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Community Yoga is back at the Lake Walk Pavilion starting this Saturday, January 7 at 8 a.m.

This class is designed for yogis of all levels and serves as a weekly stretch session to warm up your body and mind.

Community Yoga at Lake Walk is free to attend and open to the public, but you are asked to please bring your own yoga mat and bottle of water.

If you’re looking for some more cardio, lace up your sneakers and head out to Run Club at Lake Walk on the second Saturday of every month. “We have an awesome running instructor who can take you from walking to running to sprinting. Whatever you running goals are, she will help you during Second Saturdays,” Marketing Director, Kate Chapman, said.

Runners will meet at the Tower at 8 a.m. on each second Saturday.

Additionally, Lake Walk hosts a Fit4Moms class. This is a free class for parents and their children in strollers. Family Stroller Strides starts at the Pavilion at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

“We have some really exciting events coming up this year, so if you’re looking for something new at Lake Walk, keep a look out and check our website and social media,” Chapman said.

You can find the Lake Walk website here.

