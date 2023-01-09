Marble Named SEC MBKB Player of the Week

Texas A&M forward Julius Marble speaks with KBTX during Aggie Men's Basketball Media Day
Texas A&M forward Julius Marble speaks with KBTX during Aggie Men's Basketball Media Day(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Julius Marble was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for his strong play in victories over Florida and LSU last week.

Marble, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior from Dallas, averaged 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Aggies’ wins. His dominance in the paint helped the Aggies win for the first time in Gainesville with a 66-63 win over Florida and snap a 10-game losing skid to LSU with a convincing 69-56 victory over the Tigers.

Marble connected on 57.7 percent of his shots as he posted a season-high 17 points against both the Gators and Tigers. He narrowly missed his first career double-double with nine rebounds against LSU and had 15 boards in the two games.

A transfer from Michigan State, Marble has seen action in all 15 games and made 10 starts. For the season, Marble is hitting 59.2% of his field goal attempts and averages 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested...
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning.
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
Bryan police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of...
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Texas A&M
Book named Texas A&M Ventures GM
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Houston Texans
Houston Texans fire Love Smith
TEXAS A&M VS OLE MISS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
TEXAS A&M VS OLE MISS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL