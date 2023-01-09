Marble Named SEC MBKB Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Julius Marble was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for his strong play in victories over Florida and LSU last week.

Marble, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior from Dallas, averaged 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Aggies’ wins. His dominance in the paint helped the Aggies win for the first time in Gainesville with a 66-63 win over Florida and snap a 10-game losing skid to LSU with a convincing 69-56 victory over the Tigers.

Marble connected on 57.7 percent of his shots as he posted a season-high 17 points against both the Gators and Tigers. He narrowly missed his first career double-double with nine rebounds against LSU and had 15 boards in the two games.

A transfer from Michigan State, Marble has seen action in all 15 games and made 10 starts. For the season, Marble is hitting 59.2% of his field goal attempts and averages 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

