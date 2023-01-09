Reports: Houston Texans fire Love Smith

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple reports came out Sunday night that the Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith in his first year in that position.

The #Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Another one-and-done in Houston. pic.twitter.com/1Ld7PxCGUq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

This is the second year in a row that the Texans have fired their head coach after one season. David Culley was let go after the leading Houston in the 2021 season.

Smith went 3-13-1 as head coach. The Texans won their final game of the regular season 32-31 over the Colts which surrendered the number one overall draft pick in 2023 to Chicago.

