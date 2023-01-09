Texas A&M hosts special guest for Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M announced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Dr. Bernice A. King, is speaking at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast this year.

She is also the C.E.O of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, also known as the King Center.

Dr. Troy Harden will moderate the discussion and touch on King’s personal experiences and how she continues to honor her father’s legacy through her work.

The event is on Jan. 26 at the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center in the Bethancourt Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the MSC, located on the first floor of Rudder Tower. Ticket prices are $15 for students and $25 for the public.

