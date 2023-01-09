Wreaths Across America offers ‘wreath match’ after record year in 2022

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wreaths Across America remembered a record 3,006 Brazos Valley veteran graves in December 2022.

“For the first time ever, 100% of all of the veterans in the city cemeteries were able to receive wreaths,” volunteer co-chair Ellen Fuller said.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, wreath-laying ceremonies are coordinated at more than 3,700 locations, including the Brazos Valley.

To kickstart 2023 goals, Wreaths Across America is doing the “wreath match” so when you sponsor one wreath, there is double the impact as we honor as nation’s heroes.

“It’s now through the 17th of January, Wreaths Across America will be matching every wreath that will be sponsored,” Fuller said. “$15 will be actually providing two wreaths.”

You can sponsor a wreath online.

