11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night.

No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m.

Officers on the scene found 11 spent casings on Blanco Drive. Police have not named any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

