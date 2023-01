MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler rolled onto its side in a one-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

It happened on I-45 in Madison County north of OSR. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it was caused by an issue with one of the truck’s tires.

No one was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.