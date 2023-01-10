Aggies gear up for Top 20 challenge from Mizzou

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces its first ranked opponent of the season when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers come to Aggieland for a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Reed Arena on Wednesday.

The Aggies have opened SEC play with a pair of keystone victories with their first-ever win over Florida in Gainesville (66-63) and snapping a 10-game losing streak to LSU (69-56).

In the two SEC wins, the Aggies trailed for a combined 2 minutes and 47 seconds.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

The Aggies are seeking a 3-0 SEC start for a second straight year. Texas A&M won its first four SEC contests in 2021-22.

After opening the season with 20+ personal fouls in seven of eight games, the Aggies have had 20 or less in six of the past seven. The Aggies have had fewer fouls than their opponents in six of their past seven.

This week’s SEC Player of the Week Julius Marble is connecting on a team-high 59.2% of his FGA (min. of 10 FGA) and has made 50% or higher of his shots in 13-of-15 games.

Tyrece Radford has scored 14 or more points in his last four games and hit at least six FGs in thoss games.

Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % by nearly .10 from last year. Taylor is hitting 36.7% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.

The 17 points by Dexter Dennis vs. LSU snapped a streak of five games with 6 or fewer points.

The Aggies’ leading bench scorer Manny Obaseki suffered a fractured pinkie on his left hand vs. UF (1/4) and is estimated be out for 4-6 weeks, according to head coach Buzz Williams.

GETTING TO THE LINE

The Aggies rank No. 1 nationally free throws made per game and No. 2 in FTs attempted. Texas A&M has shot 100+ more free throws than seven SEC teams.

The Aggies average 19.0-26.0 FTM-FTA per game. Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV are tied for SEC lead in free throw makes with 66.

Six Aggies are hitting at a 75% or higher clip. The Aggies’ two most-prolific free throw shooters - Radford and Taylor IV - are connecting on over 80.0%. As a team, Texas A&M is hitting 73.1% of its freebies.

Texas A&M has been to the line 25 or more times in 12 of 15 games and has hit 20 or more FTs six times.

DO-IT-ALL DYNAMO

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV, the 6-foot do-it-all dynamo from Dallas, Texas, ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in a wide array of statistical categories:

Statistic Average SEC Rank

Points 15.6 No. 9

Assists 3.6 No. 9

Steals 2.1 No. 8

Free Throws 66 total tNo. 1

FT Attempts 81 total No. 3

FT% 81.5% No. 5

3-pointers 2.2 No. 10

3-point attempts 90 total No. 8

SUCCEEDING AMONG THE TREES

Tyrece Radford is one of just seven 6-foot-8 or shorter SEC players averaging over 10.0 points/G and over 5.0 rebounds/G.

SEC 10.0 Pts./G + 5.0 Rebs/G (6′ 8″ or shorter)

(Sorted by Pts./G)

Rk Player, School Ht. Pts Reb

1. Kobe Brown, Missouri 6-8 15.5 5.6

2. Tyrece Radford , Texas A&M 6-2 12.7 5.1

3. Anthony Black, Arkanas 6-7 12.5 5.1

4. Hayden Brown, South Carolina 6-5 11.2 5.1

5. Myles Stute, Vanderbilt 6-7 10.4 5.4

6. Henry Coleman, Texas A&M 6-8 10.1 5.2

7. Julian Phillips, Tennessee 6-8 10.0 5.4

ONE OF A KIND

Tyrece Radford is the NCAA’s ONLY active 6-2 or shorter player hitting more than 50.0% of his field goal attempts for his career (minimum 500 attempts).

Active 6′ 2″ or Shorter Shooting Pct. Leaders

(Minimum 500 FGA)

Rk Player, School FGM-FGA FG%

1. Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M 438-845 .518

2. Jayden Saddler, Saint Peter’s 400-802 .499

3. Dwayne Cohill, Youngstown St. 351-712 .493

4. Brandon Whitney, Montana 268-551 .486

5. Marquise Kennedy, Loyola (Chi) 295-608 .485

RANDOM NOTABLES

The Aggies’ starting lineup has a definite Pelican State flavor with at least two Louisiana natives in it for every game so far this season - Tyrece Radford (Baton Rouge) and Dexter Dennis (Baker). Additionally, Solomon Washington (New Orleans) has joined them in the starting lineup four times.

The Aggies’ 2022-23 roster was bolstered by the addition of six newcomers in the offseason -- five transfers and one scholarship freshman. Headlining the group was Dexter Dennis, who was the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Wichita State in 2021-22, and Julius Marble, who helped Michigan State advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Both have earned spots in the starting five.

Six Aggies have played over 1,000 minutes, led by Dexter Dennis and Tyrece Radford who have both surpassed the 3,000-minute plateau.

A nugget in the Jan. 12, 2021 Associated Press recap of Virginia Tech’s win over Duke included legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski describing Radford’s 18-point, 12-rebound, 6-assist effort in the victory: “The kid Radford was the best player on the court. Double-double, but his intensity, how hard he played really helps their team immensely.”

FOLLOW THE ACTION:

The game will be televised by SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sunvold (color) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

PROMOTIONS FOR MU GAME:

Fan Zone (North Entry):

Tent setup with a FREE mix of activities including giveaways, games, TVs and more! For ALL fans starting at 6:30 p.m. (North Entry)

Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Giveaway for first 150 fans.

Free Raising Canes and Dos Equis Tastings.

A&M Student Giveaway: ‘22-’23 Reed Rowdies Shirts

12th Man Rewards: 100 Points

