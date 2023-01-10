American Red Cross encourages blood donations for National Donor Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the wintertime the American Red Cross says blood and platelet donations decline across the country.

National Blood Donor Month encourages people to donate blood and save a life.

Executive Director Jennifer Young says at the American Red Cross says a blood donation takes about eight to 10 minutes while platelet donations can take up to two hours.

“When you donate platelets that’s a different process and takes a bit longer,” said Young. “Because it goes through a machine that cycles the platelets out and puts the rest of the blood back in the body.”

If you don’t know your blood type there’s no need to worry, according to Young they can test your blood and find out.

Blood transfusions are one of the most common procedures that happen when patients go into a hospital, the American Red Cross says.

“One in seven patients will come into a hospital and require a blood transfusion. Yet only 3% of the public donates blood,” said Young.

To donate visit the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.