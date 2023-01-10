Annual ‘Go Texan’ auction to raise money for graduating seniors

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1973, Brazos County Go Texan has raised scholarships and endowments for local youth to attend the college of their choice.

This year is no different.

The annual Brazos County Go Texan Dance and Auction is happening on Saturday, January 21 at the Brazos Center.

Together with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Go Texan has given out more than $1 million in scholarships.

Committee member Debbie Perez’s daughter was a recipient of the scholarship in 2016. “This money helped her pay the bills while she studied at Texas A&M,” Perez said.

There will be both a live and silent auction at the event, with items like tickets to the Houston Rodeo, cowboy boots from Cavender’s, a custom hat from Catalena Hatters, and gift cards to C&J Barbecue.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $10 at Cavender’s and Catalena Hatters or for $15 at the door of the Brazos Center on the 21st.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning.
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving.
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
Generic police lights
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting

Latest News

In the market for a new home? Check this one out.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - houseplants
THE THR3E(Recurring) - houseplants
THE THR3E(Recurring) - blood donations
THE THR3E(Recurring) - blood donations