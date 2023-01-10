Annual ‘Go Texan’ auction to raise money for graduating seniors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1973, Brazos County Go Texan has raised scholarships and endowments for local youth to attend the college of their choice.

This year is no different.

The annual Brazos County Go Texan Dance and Auction is happening on Saturday, January 21 at the Brazos Center.

Together with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Go Texan has given out more than $1 million in scholarships.

Committee member Debbie Perez’s daughter was a recipient of the scholarship in 2016. “This money helped her pay the bills while she studied at Texas A&M,” Perez said.

There will be both a live and silent auction at the event, with items like tickets to the Houston Rodeo, cowboy boots from Cavender’s, a custom hat from Catalena Hatters, and gift cards to C&J Barbecue.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $10 at Cavender’s and Catalena Hatters or for $15 at the door of the Brazos Center on the 21st.

