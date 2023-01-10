BCS shelters offer New Year adoption specials

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New year, new fur baby? Those looking for a furry friend can take advantage of the discounted rates at Aggieland Humane Society and the Bryan Animal Center.

Aggieland Humane’s New Year Special started on Monday and will last until Saturday, Jan. 14. All dogs adopted during the special will be 50% off the standard adoption fee. Those interested can check out the adoptable dogs at Aggielandhumane.org or visit the dogs in person from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. All adopted pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and age-appropriately vaccinated before adoption.

The Bryan Animal Center’s New Year’s Adoption Special puts all adoption fees at $23 with an approved application. This includes dogs and cats. To check out the adoptable pets visit Bryantx.gov or visit the shelter Tuesday - Friday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

