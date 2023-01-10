George Bush Presidential Library and Museum longtime Director of Education retires

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Shirley Hammond is retiring after over 21 years as the Director of Education at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

During her tenure, Hammond created and fostered new education programs to align with and enhance the Texas Education Knowledge and Skills Curriculum. She worked with educators on education programs and oversaw Education Docents and Texas A&M Student Interns of the Education Department.

Hammond worked with First Lady Barbara Bush to create the “Reading Discovery Distance Learning Program” that featured Mrs. Bush. It was held annually in the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center with local area students participating as Student Readers and a Guest Author/Speaker.

Learn more about the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on their website bush41.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.