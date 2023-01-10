Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home situated on nearly 11 acres of land in Bryan.

You can enjoy sitting on your front porch looking out over the 1,800 sqft horse barn or working on something in your 1,600 sqft enclosed workshop. Even the attached porte-cochere has more storage space and a roll-up door. There is also a back patio with a fire pit so the whole family can watch the sunset together.

Situated behind a gated entrance, this property has a country setting just 8 minutes from city conveniences.

“The inside is just a little bit of what the property has to offer. The outside is what really talks to you,” Ruffino said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.