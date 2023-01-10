Keep your houseplants fresh, vibrant for National Houseplant Appreciation Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On National Houseplant Appreciation Day, with that the Three talks to plant shop owner Bree Fraisier about how to keep your plants healthy, and the benefits of having one.

Fraisier says if you are buying a plant for the first time, pick the right pot. She says make sure the plant’s pot has a drainage hole in it.

“Because if you don’t, you’re basically going to kill your plant by rotting the root,” shared Fraisier.

Next, pick a plant that is easy for you to maintain. Fraisier says there are several beginner-friendly plants.

“Snake plants. I like to say, they thrive on neglect. If you kill plants this is the plant for you,” Fraisier said. “Any Pothos is going to be easy for you to grow, also thrive on neglect. I really love the Swiss Cheese plant because they are easy to grow in your bathroom, and can thrive in that humidity. And, an easy plant to gift someone for good luck is a money tree. They are kind of like lucky bamboo, but they are easy to grow, and grow great in office spaces and low light.”

According to the plant shop owner, plants have some major benefits besides looking pretty.

“They help relieve anxiety and stress. They also help purify the air so you don’t have to go buy an air purifier. You can just buy plants!”

7 Additional Tips for Keeping Your Houseplants Healthy:

Water your houseplant

Fertilize periodically

Propagate plants when needed

Repot overgrown houseplants

Remove dust and dying leaves from plants

Prune and pinch back when needed

Control insects/pests

