Max Wright returning for one more season with Aggies
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M tight end Max Wright announced that he plans to return to play for the Maroon and White for one more year.
The fifth-year senior played in eight games last year finishing with 129 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. Wright still has a Covid year of eligibility left and said in a social media post that he plans to work on his Master’s in Land and Property Development.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.