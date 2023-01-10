Max Wright returning for one more season with Aggies

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M tight end Max Wright announced that he plans to return to play for the Maroon and White for one more year.

I am blessed to announce that I will be returning for my final season of football at Texas A&M. I will also be working on my Masters in Land and Property Development.

I am blessed to have this opportunity and I cannot wait to make the best out of it.

One final ride. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/zCTt7VKXKI — Max Wright (@maxwright2k18) January 9, 2023

The fifth-year senior played in eight games last year finishing with 129 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. Wright still has a Covid year of eligibility left and said in a social media post that he plans to work on his Master’s in Land and Property Development.

