Max Wright returning for one more season with Aggies

Aggie football MAx Wright
Aggie football MAx Wright
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M tight end Max Wright announced that he plans to return to play for the Maroon and White for one more year.

The fifth-year senior played in eight games last year finishing with 129 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. Wright still has a Covid year of eligibility left and said in a social media post that he plans to work on his Master’s in Land and Property Development.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested...
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning.
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
Bryan police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of...
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Morrison adds pair of associate head coaches to staff
Focus at Four: Saving energy, money while doing laundry
Focus at Four: Saving energy, money while doing laundry
Texas A&M
Book named Texas A&M Ventures GM