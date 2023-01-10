Municipalities preparing for 88th legislative session beginning Tuesday

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas legislators prepare for the 88th Session in Austin Tuesday, local municipalities have been doing the same.

Bryan and College Station city councils will vote to approve a list of priorities they hope to see at the end of this legislative session.

The College Station City Council will be addressing a resolution on Thursday, according to the agenda. So far, plans include maintaining local control, protecting water rights, pushing for electrical grid improvements and expanding resources for infrastructure improvements.

There is also a goal to protect city revenue from taxes, in which the city says it would oppose tax caps. These points are not officially a part of their resolution until it is approved by the council.

The City of Bryan says they will look to oppose legislation that is damaging to the city. In past years, this meant opposing legislation that chips away at local authority and unnecessary costs for cities.

Bryan City Council does not yet have a vote scheduled.

Brazos County Judge, Duane Peters, says they’ll be watching the legislative session to ensure counties are not having to spend more. But, he says there is no particular piece of legislation that has raised red flags for them this session.

According to Paul Hofmann with the Bush School of Government and Public Service, typically when state legislators are in session, municipalities will take a defensive stance. Hofmann said this means protecting property and authority and managing revenue.

Hofmann says the Texas Municipal League will act as a representative for cities and counties across the state in order to protect their interests when legislative sessions bring changes.

