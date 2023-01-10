Next weather maker pulls spring warmth & wind into the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is off to the third warmest start the Brazos Valley has experienced in 141 years of record keeping. Each and every one of the first nine days of the year has ended with an afternoon temperature anywhere from 8° to 18° above average. Tuesday and Wednesday will add to that warmth when spring-like temperatures, wind, and humidity once again fill in from the south.

WARM START TO JANUARY

As of Monday, the average temperature in Bryan-College Station since January 1st checks in at 63.0°. This is one of the warmest starts to the month since, at least, 1882. Below is a list of the top 5 warmest starts to the month:

1907: 64.9°

1917: 64.2°

2023: 63.0°

1890: 62.6°

1916: 62.3°

Spring-like warmth will blow back into the Brazos Valley as a stiff south wind turns on in advance of the next weather maker crossing the country. Tuesday’s high temperature is slated to reach the mid-70s. This will run 15° above average for January 10th. By Wednesday, a forecast high of 79° will come within just 2° of tying the all-time warmest January 11th of record, which currently belongs to 1971 at 81°.

Above-average and near-record temperatures are expected in the Brazos Valley Tuesday and Wednesday (KBTX)

PUTTING THE NEXT 48 HOURS INTO PERSPECTIVE

Two and a half weeks after a deep freeze set in across much of the Lower 48, exceptional warmth has taken over and has staying power for a large portion of the country. High temperatures are expected to run as much as 15° to 25° above average across all of Texas, Oklahoma, as far north as Illinois, and stretching east to the Eastern Seaboard.

Temperatures are expected to run as much at 25° ABOVE average for much of the US over the coming days (KBTX)

This warmth was likely always in the cards for the first part of January, considering the big cold that tumbled south over the Christmas holiday, La Niña, and the cavalcade of weather systems currently bashing the West Coast. However, per Climate Central’s Climate Shift Index, man-made climate change shows to have a partial fingerprint on this current warmth, nudging thermometers a bit higher across the Brazos Valley. The rating for January 10th and 11th is a 1 out of 5 on the organization’s scale.

Climate Central's Climate Shift Index for January 11th (Climate Central)

JANUARY AIR SPILLS IN THURSDAY ON A BRISK WIND

Wind is a big part of your forecast through the rest of this work/school week.

Tuesday: South-southwest wind 5-15mph, gusting upwards of 20mph

Wednesday: South wind 10-20mph, gusting 30mph

Thursday: North wind 15-20mph, gusting 35mph before noon ( highest wind day of the week )

Friday: North wind 5-15mph

The same breezy-to-gusty wind that pulls spring warmth into the Brazos Valley will flip to the north to bring afternoon highs back around 60° Thursday and Friday, after mornings start cold in the upper 30s and low 40s. Considering the strongest wind gusts are expected Thursday morning -- when the coldest temperatures ar expected -- this front will feel that much colder as this brisk wind blows across the Brazos Valley.

ENJOY IT WHILE IT IS HERE

Like cooler weather in winter and January? Get out and enjoy it while it is here. After another upper 30° morning turns into a low/mid 60° afternoon Saturday, southerly winds nudge highs back to the 70s by the end of the weekend. Much of the upcoming week? You guessed it -- 70s. Early spring continues to fill the Brazos Valley’s forecast as we trend past the middle of the month.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.