No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title

Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) lifts Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13)...
Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) lifts Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after Bennett scored a touchdown against TCU during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.

The Bulldogs became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block. TCU, the first Cinderella team of the CFP era, never had a chance against the Georgia juggernaut and suffered the most lopsided loss in a national title game dating back to the start of the BCS in 1998.

