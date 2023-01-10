Registration for American Heroes Dream Wedding open now

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you a teacher, member of the military, or a first responder that goes the extra mile everyday to get the job done? Are you engaged soon to be married, and need a little help? Well, here’s your chance at a dream wedding at no cost to you.

With the help of American Heroes Dream Wedding, a lucky couple will be able to celebrate their special day, all expenses paid.

The winning couple will win wedding services from several local vendors including Downtown Event Services, DJ services, Epicures, Cocktails 4 U and many more.

Travis Rollins with American Heroes Dream Wedding says with just one click, that deserving group of people can enter for a chance to win a dream wedding of up to 75 guests at the Inn at Quarry Ridge.

“We get to help people party, for a living. It’s an honor to do that,” said Rollins.

Rollins says gestures like these are important because it’s essential to give back to those who serve us.

For a chance at winning the Dream Wedding giveaway, participants must fill out an entry form, live in the Brazos Valley, and work as Active Duty Military, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedic, Police Officer or a current Teacher.

Registration is open now, and will close Saturday February 26, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be announced the week of March 1, 2023, and will be able to choose any available Saturday date in August 2023.

