Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three musicians from A&M Consolidated High School were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Choir ensemble.

Congratulations to Ashton Jasperson, Owen Troy, and Samantha Kasper.

The performances will be held on February 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the TMEA Clinic/Convention.

These students were chosen through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region, and area levels.

All-state is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

Out of more than 70,000 students from around the state who audition, 1,875 are selected through the audition process for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles in orchestra, band, and choir. Only the top 2.6 percent of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

