Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three musicians from A&M Consolidated High School were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Choir ensemble.

Congratulations to Ashton Jasperson, Owen Troy, and Samantha Kasper.

The performances will be held on February 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the TMEA Clinic/Convention.

These students were chosen through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region, and area levels.

All-state is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

Out of more than 70,000 students from around the state who audition, 1,875 are selected through the audition process for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles in orchestra, band, and choir. Only the top 2.6 percent of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning.
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving.
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
Generic police lights
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting

Latest News

Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir
Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD
Treat of the Day: Brenham FFA participates in swearing-in ceremony for State Board of Education...
Treat of the Day: Brenham FFA participates in swearing-in ceremony for State Board of Education Representative