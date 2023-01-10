Try a Monterey Omelette for the new year at Another Broken Egg

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those still working on healthier habits for the new year will have no problem keeping them up with meals from Another Broken Egg.

Their sensible options include the Monterey Omelette which is tasty and can keep you on the right track.

Co-Owner Tap Bentz says this dish is egg whites, pulled chicken, green chilis and onions. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, red tomatoes, and guajillo sauce.

“Guajillo pepper which are rehydrated then we blend them down to make it into a sauce, then we put the avocado on top. I always think the red, white and green looks great,” explained Bentz.

Bentz says the Monterey Omelette pairs well with a bowl of fresh fruit. However, He adds the restaurant will change up the fruit next week.

“It will be a little bit different. But, it will still be nice, fresh, seasonal fruit.”

What makes another Broken Egg different from other breakfast spots is that instead of using a butter base for its egg whites, they use oil.

“We use garlic oil. We try to infuse some more flavor into it,” said Bentz.

Bentz says when you take some flavor out you must replace it.

You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

