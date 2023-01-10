Veterans return to Brazos County Commissioners Court to address workshop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emotions were high for several local veterans who attended Tuesday’s Brazos County Commissioners Court as they seek more discussion on the creation of a local veterans court.

A veterans court would assist veterans who find themselves on the wrong side of the law due to issues related to their deployment. In early December, the commissioners court discussed a potential advisory committee that would evaluate, seek funding for, and establish a veterans court in Brazos County. But, the court voted against it in favor of more discussion. After the vote former Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley suggested a workshop on the topic that the court was in favor of. As of Tuesday the workshop still hasn’t happen leaving several veterans frustrated.

Patrick Baca, a local veteran who’s a peer service coordinator for the Brazos Valley and works for MVPN was emotional as he addressed the matter with the court. Earlier that day Baca said he received a phone call from a father who’s son has been locked up since July who he believes would be a perfect candidate for the program.

“This is not a ‘get out of jail free card,’ it’s a get out of the darkness card,” Baca said. “It’s forcing that veteran into rehabilitation that he doesn’t want, but has no choice. Once he cleans up, gets more in tune, held more accountable, around healthy mentorship, becoming the man he was before the military, that’s success, seeing his kid’s face, that’s powerful.”

Another local veteran, Lonny Masterson said a veterans court is needed to help veterans get back on their feet and give them their life back

“There’s over 600 [veterans courts] in the United States, 33 in Texas and all of them have been successful,” Masterson said. “We veterans saw stuff that we can never un-see, that in the quiet time of night visits us in our heads. It’s not something we asked to have, it’s not something we want to have, it’s stuff we have to live with daily, nightly, that our families have to deal with.”

The program could be entirely funded through grants and would even add a new position to the county called court coordinator, Masterson said.

“Once we get these grants we can go forward with getting vets within the program,” Masterson said. “Not all vets qualify. This veteran is put through intensive therapy, he’s held to a way higher standard than regular probation.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the court isn’t ignoring the topic, but it wants to gather as much information as possible before a workshop is held.

“There’s a lot of folks who need to be involved in the discussion of a veterans court including judges, prosecutors and adult probation and there’s just a number,” Peters said. “It’s not just the commissioners court and a workshop. We can talk about a veterans court, but we’re not going to be reaching out for grants until we’ve vetted everything.”

Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich said Brazos County is a veteran friendly community and a veterans court would address the specific need of veterans.

“I don’t see any reason that I’ve come up with and talking with people why this shouldn’t be a part of what Brazos County does for it’s community and for it’s veterans in this community,” Aldrich said.

An exact date for the workshop has not been set, but Peters said it will likely happen in the next month or two.

“It just depends on everyone’s time,” Peters said. “It’s a new year for our commissioners, we got new commissioners with busy schedules, so for all us to get together and also bring in all those we need to bring in, it’ll take a little time, but we’ll have one.”

Until a workshop is scheduled, both Masterson and Baca said they plan to keep attending commissioners court every Tuesday.

“We were promised that there would be a workshop and now we’re just being ignored, but we’re not going to be ignored, we’re not gonna give up,” Masterson said. “This is going to happen one way or another because the veterans of Brazos Valley deserve it.”

