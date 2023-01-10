Warrant issued for 1 of 3 suspects in murder of College Station man

CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects
CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects(College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police identified one of three suspects in the Jan. 3 murder of a College Station man.

Police issued a murder warrant for 17-year-old Censear Solomon.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police. Security camera video shows three masked men carrying firearms knock on the door and force their way inside.

Police say Solomon is armed and dangerous, and anyone with any information on his location should call 911 immediately.

Investigators say they are still building information on the other two suspects and ask that anyone who has information on Jones’s murder should call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

