Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car

By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is in jail for trying to break inside a families home and car, Bryan police said.

Stephanie Sechelski, 34, was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle and the burglary of a vehicle.

In the video obtained by KBTX, she is seen chasing the home owner and her son into their house, and beating on the door.

Authorities say Sechelski tried to break into the home and after being unsuccessful she stole keys left in the front door and began rummaging inside the family’s vehicle. She ultimately took a phone and the house keys and ran away.

Bryan police later found her behind a home not far from the crime scene.

When talking with law enforcement, she admitted to taking an unknown amount of the drugs Suboxone and ‘benzos’ or Benzodiazepines.

Sechelski is being held on an $11,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning.
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving.
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
Generic police lights
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting

Latest News

Britani Smith is wanted in connection with forgery crimes against the elderly
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run
CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects
Warrant issued for 1 of 3 suspects in murder of College Station man
Veterans return to Brazos County Commissioners Court to address workshop
A Bryan woman is in jail for trying to break inside a home and steal an SUV
Bryan Ring Camera Burglary