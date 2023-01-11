1 killed after 18-wheeler crashes into roadway construction convoy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Tuesday night after an 18-wheeler crashed into a roadway construction convoy made up of four vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on Highway 21 between Highway OSR and FM 50. Around 10:45 p.m., a 2016 International, 2009 International, 2015 International and a 2022 Ford-250 towing a trailer were traveling eastbound in a convoy working on road construction, according to DPS. A 2020 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was also traveling eastbound when it struck all the units in the convoy.

DPS says 21-year-old Michael Gray, of Cumby, was killed in the crash. He was riding in a seat on the trailer being towed by the Ford.

The drivers of the 2015 and 2009 Internationals were taken to St. Joseph Health in Bryan and treated for their injuries. The drivers of the 2016 International and the 18-wheeler were treated and released on the scene, according to DPS.

DPS is still investigating the crash and have not released what, if any, charges will be filed.

