2 killed on Highway 90 in fatal crash in Navasota

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 north Tuesday afternoon according to Texas DPS.(MGN)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened in Navasota at CR 409 going towards Anderson. DPS confirmed multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash caused traffic delays and road closures in the area, traffic is being diverted onto FM 3455.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

