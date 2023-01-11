Aggie Men’s Tennis Predicted to Finish Sixth in SEC

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, announced by the SEC Wednesday.

The Aggies are coming off a sixth-place finish in the 2021-22 SEC regular season and are looking to improve upon last year’s campaign with a group of 10 returners, seven upperclassmen, three underclassmen, two transfers and a freshman.

The Maroon & White return First Team All-SEC honoree Noah Schachter, alongside SEC All-Freshman Team players Luke Caspar and Giulio Perego. New to Aggieland are a pair of UCF transfers, former No. 1 recruit in the nation JC Roddick and 2021 All-American Trey Hilderbrand. A&M also welcomed freshman five-star recruit Grant Lothringer to Aggieland in the fall.

The coaches vote placed Georgia as the predicted winners, while Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida rounded out the top five spots.

A&M opens its spring campaign Thursday, January 12 at the Sherwood Intercollegiate as it takes on the UCLA Bruins.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects
Police: 1 of 3 suspects in College Station murder in custody
Stephanie Schelski, 34
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car
Generic police lights
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 north Tuesday afternoon according to Texas DPS.
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
Britani Smith is wanted in connection with forgery crimes against the elderly
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run

Latest News

Never Forget Garden at Veterans Park
Never Forget Garden at Veterans Park
Highlights: College Station Lady Cougars top Lady Rangers
Highlights: College Station Lady Cougars top Lady Rangers
RUDDER VS COLLEGE STATION BOYS BASKETBALL
RUDDER VS COLLEGE STATION BOYS BASKETBALL
CONSOL VS LAKE CREEK BOYS BASKETBALL
CONSOL VS LAKE CREEK BOYS BASKETBALL