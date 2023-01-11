Aggie Men’s Tennis Predicted to Finish Sixth in SEC

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, announced by the SEC Wednesday.

The Aggies are coming off a sixth-place finish in the 2021-22 SEC regular season and are looking to improve upon last year’s campaign with a group of 10 returners, seven upperclassmen, three underclassmen, two transfers and a freshman.

The Maroon & White return First Team All-SEC honoree Noah Schachter, alongside SEC All-Freshman Team players Luke Caspar and Giulio Perego. New to Aggieland are a pair of UCF transfers, former No. 1 recruit in the nation JC Roddick and 2021 All-American Trey Hilderbrand. A&M also welcomed freshman five-star recruit Grant Lothringer to Aggieland in the fall.

The coaches vote placed Georgia as the predicted winners, while Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida rounded out the top five spots.

A&M opens its spring campaign Thursday, January 12 at the Sherwood Intercollegiate as it takes on the UCLA Bruins.

