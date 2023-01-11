Aggie women picked as favorites to win 2023 SEC Tennis Championship in Coaches Poll

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M was picked to win 2023 Southeastern Conference women’s tennis title in coaches’ preseason poll announced Wednesday.

Following a stelar 2021-2022 campaign in which the Aggies won both the SEC regular season and SEC tournament, they have been deemed the favorites to repeat as champions for this upcoming season.

The Maroon & White finished the 2021-2022 SEC regular season with a perfect 13-0 record. A&M followed up with three victories in the SEC tournament including a finals rematch with Georgia, who it lost to in the 2020-2021 league championship match.

The Aggies return the majority of their starting lineup from last season, including All-SEC players Carson Branstine, Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana. A&M also added quality and depth in the form of four freshmen, Lizanne Boyer, Avery Esquivel, Mia Kupres, Daria Smetannikov and 2021 All-American graduate transfer Salma Ewing.

Texas A&M opens its spring campaign Tuesday, January 17 with a home double header, opening the day with Houston followed by Prairie View A&M.

