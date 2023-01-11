BCS Public Libraries to host storytime and carnival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of College Station and the BCS Public Library System are teaming up for a ROAR Winter Fun Storytime and Carnival. ROAR stands for Rotary And Reading.

The event will begin with a winter themed storytime with games and crafts afterwards, as well as face painting and balloon animals. Weather permitting, there will be train rides in the parking lot.

The carnival will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Larry J. Ringer Public Library in College Station.

Storytime will be at 2 p.m. and last about 30 minutes, and then families can enjoy the various games and activities afterwards. They will have giveaway bags with a free beginning reader book available for families to take home.

All of the activities and crafts are free.

