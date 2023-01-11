BCS Public Libraries to host storytime and carnival

Free books given to participants to promote literacy
BCS Public Libraries to host storytime and carnival
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of College Station and the BCS Public Library System are teaming up for a ROAR Winter Fun Storytime and Carnival. ROAR stands for Rotary And Reading.

The event will begin with a winter themed storytime with games and crafts afterwards, as well as face painting and balloon animals. Weather permitting, there will be train rides in the parking lot.

The carnival will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Larry J. Ringer Public Library in College Station.

Storytime will be at 2 p.m. and last about 30 minutes, and then families can enjoy the various games and activities afterwards. They will have giveaway bags with a free beginning reader book available for families to take home.

All of the activities and crafts are free.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects
Police: 1 of 3 suspects in College Station murder in custody
Stephanie Schelski, 34
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car
Generic police lights
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 north Tuesday afternoon according to Texas DPS.
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
Britani Smith is wanted in connection with forgery crimes against the elderly
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run

Latest News

Wednesday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 1/11
Wednesday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 1/11
1 killed after 18-wheeler crashes into roadway construction convoy
Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 north Tuesday afternoon according to Texas DPS.
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw listens to a speaker at a public safety...
Uvalde DA gets initial state police report on school shooting but doesn’t expect full investigation for months