BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings beat Hutto 70-54 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Taler Thornton led Bryan with 28 points, while Avery Archer added 11.

Bryan (14-7, 4-1) will travel to Harker Heights on Friday for a 7 pm tip against the Knights.

