Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information

A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said.
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said.

According to authorities Karen Sue Hinton, 44, was pulled over after driving erratically Tuesday night.

During a vehicle search, police found documents from Ricardo ISD, a school district in Kingsville, with multiple social security numbers, along with names and birthdates of different individuals.

She also had numerous credit cards not belonging to her, and according to police, she had information of 12 people.

Hinton is charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Jail records show Hinton has an extensive criminal history, she’s been arrested 21 times since 2009.

