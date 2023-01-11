City of Bryan, firefighters union close to reaching agreement after months of negotiations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan and the Bryan Firefighters Association is close to a consensus on its Meet and Confer Agreement.

The Bryan City Council is set to meet Tuesday to approve the agreement after several months of negotiations stalled out due to concerns city leaders said could put the safety of residents at risk.

In the previously proposed agreement, the firefighters association was requesting considerations surrounding the city substance abuse policy and the manner in which disciplinary action would be administered should a firefighter violate it. City leaders rejected the association’s request in part because they say it would undermine its zero-tolerance drug and alcohol guidelines.

The Bryan Firefighters Association was also requesting considerations to health insurance.

Association president Daniel Buford said in a previous statement that the city’s willingness to provide 100% paid insurance would go a long way in helping with employee staffing and retention.

“Countless departments across Texas that are offering more money, more apparatus to respond, that are keeping up with the growth of their community and now offering benefits like health care provided for their first responders,” said Buford.

In a statement from early November, Bryan City Manager Kean Register said the city couldn’t justify providing free health insurance to firefighters when all other city employees, including law enforcement, pay for their own health insurance.

The 43-page revised and approved contract between the city and its firefighters allows firefighters to have paid time off to conduct union business with the exception of political activity.

The agreement also allows firefighters to have a union rep with them during disciplinary matters and addresses staffing and pay. The agreement says the goal is for firefighters to be paid competitively as eight similar cities that include Baytown, Carrollton, College Station, Georgetown, New Braunfels, Round Rock, San Marcos and Sugarland.

The contract also allows for the formation of a health and safety committee that would periodically inspect facilities and apparatus, protective equipment, work methods, conditions, and department training procedures.

The meet and confer agreement also has a no-strike clause, a public confidence clause that states stakeholders will internally review its policies and practices with the goal of not eroding confidence in the fire department, city management, and the public.

If approved the three-year contract would expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

KBTX reached out to both the City of Bryan and the Bryan Firefighters Association ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. In a statement, Lacey Lively, the City of Bryan’s communication and marketing director said the city and association both agreed to not speak publicly about the agreement until it’s finalized. Communication attempts between KBTX and the Bryan Firefighters Association also went unanswered.

“Discussions between the two parties will not occur outside of agreed upon, scheduled public meetings providing adequate public notice. Both parties and each party's representative agree not to publicly discuss the terms of the Agreement outside of the scheduled public meetings; this prohibition includes sharing information or making comments to the media, social media, podcasts, etc. This prohibition is valid until both parties come to agreement or until at least one party decides to cease discussions by providing the other party with written notice.”

The previous agreement along with the proposed first and second agreements can be found below.

Revised proposed 2023 agreement

Current agreement

Proposed and rejected 2023 Agreement

