COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station beat Rudder 75-36 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cougars improve to 7-12 overall while the Lady Rangers remain win-less.

Both teams are back in action on Friday with Rangers hosting Lake Creek and the Cougars on the road at Brenham.

