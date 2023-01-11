Family hopes upcoming event will raise awareness about throat cancer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One family is hoping to help spread awareness about throat cancer and help their loved one at the same time.

Bill McKamie has been through radiation and chemo during his cancer fight and has had treatment at Scott and White Temple.

Bill is a truck driver and has had to miss multiple weeks of work due to his cancer battle.

The family hopes to raise some money and spread awareness about throat cancer at a benefit on Saturday, January 21. The event begins at 12 p.m. at Wheels Tavern in Bryan.

Organizers say the event is open to the public. There will be BBQ sandwich plates, cakes, live music, and a live and silent auction.

You can find out more about the Cancer Benefit For Bill McKamie here.

