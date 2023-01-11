Fill your calendar with artsy events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a new year in the Brazos Valley and everyone is looking for fun, family-friendly events.

The Three sat down with Arts Council Executive Director Sheree Boegner who says the Arts Council has a calendar full of events open to everyone.

Starting next month the council will host its annual fundraiser Boots & BBQ.

“What I like about this one is it’s a laid-back way to come and experience the Arts Council and have a plate of barbecue, and enjoy some entertainment,” said Boegner.

In March, the council will throw its Empty Bowls Jr. fundraiser to help combat hunger throughout the Brazos Valley. Boegner says this event is about kids helping kids.

“What’s so precious about that event is all of these art teachers in Brazos Valley get their kids to make bowls for this event. A portion of the proceeds goes to Arts Council programs, the other part goes to the food pantries in the Brazos Valley.”

In September, the council will have its biggest fundraiser of the year, Celebrate the Arts. The proceeds raised during the event help the Arts Council achieve its mission of making the arts accessible to all citizens and visitors of the Brazos Valley.

“This is where we announce the artist of the year. Other people have done some amazing things in the art world here in the Brazos Valley. So that’s super exciting to be celebrating them.”

To view the event calendar visit the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley website.

