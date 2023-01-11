Fill your calendar with artsy events

Fill your calendar with artsy events at the Arts Council
Fill your calendar with artsy events at the Arts Council(kbtx)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a new year in the Brazos Valley and everyone is looking for fun, family-friendly events.

The Three sat down with Arts Council Executive Director Sheree Boegner who says the Arts Council has a calendar full of events open to everyone.

Starting next month the council will host its annual fundraiser Boots & BBQ.

“What I like about this one is it’s a laid-back way to come and experience the Arts Council and have a plate of barbecue, and enjoy some entertainment,” said Boegner.

In March, the council will throw its Empty Bowls Jr. fundraiser to help combat hunger throughout the Brazos Valley. Boegner says this event is about kids helping kids.

“What’s so precious about that event is all of these art teachers in Brazos Valley get their kids to make bowls for this event. A portion of the proceeds goes to Arts Council programs, the other part goes to the food pantries in the Brazos Valley.”

In September, the council will have its biggest fundraiser of the year, Celebrate the Arts. The proceeds raised during the event help the Arts Council achieve its mission of making the arts accessible to all citizens and visitors of the Brazos Valley.

“This is where we announce the artist of the year. Other people have done some amazing things in the art world here in the Brazos Valley. So that’s super exciting to be celebrating them.”

To view the event calendar visit the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects
Police: 1 of 3 suspects in College Station murder in custody
Stephanie Schelski, 34
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car
Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 north Tuesday afternoon according to Texas DPS.
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
Generic police lights
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
Britani Smith is wanted in connection with forgery crimes against the elderly
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run

Latest News

Seller, buyer, lender: who benefits most from a short sell, and what you should know
Seller, buyer, lender: who benefits most from a short sell, and what you should know
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - unbound bcs
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - unbound bcs
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - bcs pet nurse
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - bcs pet nurse
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - arts council bv
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - arts council bv