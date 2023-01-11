Focus at Four: Make anxiety your superpower

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you dealing with anxiety? Experts say that anxiety can be confused with fear, but there are ways to differentiate.

“When we hear fear saying we can’t or don’t do something, anxiety is watching over that. Anxiety is telling us we need to move into our lives and experience whatever those things are because that will help us become our better selves,” said Psychotherapist Natalie Kohlhaas.

Kohlhaas is also the author of “Hello Anxiety, My Old Friend” where she shares her struggles with anxiety.

“I have had anxiety my entire life. And so I use things that I have gone through to kind of highlight where and how I’ve learned how to use my anxiety as a superpower,” said Kohlhaas.

She will also be offering a ‘Hello Anxiety’ course. You can find out more about it here.

For additional information, visit Kohlhaas’s website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.