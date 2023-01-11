Get a jump start on wedding planning at the 32nd Annual Spring Wedding Show & Benefit

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley wants to make sure engaged couples are ready for their big day with a one-stop shop.

The 2023 Spring Wedding Show & Benefit will take place at the Brazos County Expo Complex on February 26 from 12-4 p.m.

Meet local wedding professionals all under one roof and for a great cause. Ticket sales support the Pink Alliance, a local non-profit that supports those newly diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Couples can get a jump start on their wedding planning or find the final few pieces of the puzzle.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning.
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving.
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
Generic police lights
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting

Latest News

Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir
Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir
Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir
Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD