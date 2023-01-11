Get a jump start on wedding planning at the 32nd Annual Spring Wedding Show & Benefit
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley wants to make sure engaged couples are ready for their big day with a one-stop shop.
The 2023 Spring Wedding Show & Benefit will take place at the Brazos County Expo Complex on February 26 from 12-4 p.m.
Meet local wedding professionals all under one roof and for a great cause. Ticket sales support the Pink Alliance, a local non-profit that supports those newly diagnosed with breast cancer.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
Couples can get a jump start on their wedding planning or find the final few pieces of the puzzle.
