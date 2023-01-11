Kyle King signs professional football contract with Saarland Hurricanes

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle King was a three time All-American quarterback for the Crusaders at Mary Hardin Baylor and now he’s a professional football player after signing a deal with the Saarland Hurricanes of German football league.

The Milano native wrapped up his collegiate career setting new single season records with 3,376 yards passing. While completing 260 passes for 41 touchdowns.

For his career he is UMHB’s all time leader in passing yardage with 6,971 yards and his 81 touchdown passes in three seasons is the best three year stretch in CRU history.

The Hurricanes 10 game schedule will kickoff in May.

