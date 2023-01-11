Mobile vet service offers home healthcare to Brazos Valley pets

BCS Pet Nurse and Long Way Home Adoptables are partnering to host a free veterinary care clinic 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, February 19 at Pet Supplies Plus in Bryan.(BCS Pet Nurse)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We want the very best for our pets, and sometimes that means bringing in an expert who knows more about our pets’ needs than we do.

BCS Pet Nurse, PLLC is a mobile veterinary technician service that provides care to pets in the comfort of their very own home. Started in June of 2022 by licensed veterinary technician, Jaci Christensen, the services provided by BCS Pet Nurse are not intended to replace a veterinary visit, but instead to work alongside your pet’s veterinarian to optimize your pet’s experience.

“These are the easy visits that you don’t necessarily need to go to the groomer or veterinarian for. We’re able to go into the home where it’s less stressful for the pets,” Christensen said.

BCS Pet Nurse and Long Way Home Adoptables are partnering to host a free veterinary care clinic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Pet Supplies Plus in Bryan.

Long Way Home will be there providing free microchips for any pet who needs it, including free lifetime registration. Meanwhile, BCS Pet Nurse, PLLC provide free nail trims, sanitary shaves, anal gland expressions, and pet care education. Rotating veterinarians will also be attending the event to provide on-site exams and diagnoses, along with a variety of DVM level care.

Veterinary exams will be first come, first served, so you are asked to be prepared to wait in line and be patient.

All pets are required to be on leash for the entirety of this event.

BCS Pet Nurse recently added offsite dog bathing, with transportation provided to and from the home. Other services they provide include complete anal gland expression, ear cleaning, microchipping, and some services that require a veterinarian’s referral.

