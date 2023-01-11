Never Forget Memorial coming to Veterans Park

By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new monument to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the United States is coming to Veterans Park in College Station.

The Never Forget Garden Memorial will be home to the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, a monument dedicated to those that went missing in action or bodies that have yet to be identified.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier(Never Forget Garden Committee)

This project is still in the planning phases as the Never Forget Garden Memorial committee continues to raise funds for its completion.

You can click here to donate to the Never Forget Garden Memorial.

