No. 18 Consol boys’ basketball runs past Lake Creek 71-53
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 18th state-ranked A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Lake Creek 71-53 at Tiger Gym Friday night.
After taking a 38-25 halftime lead, the Tigers cruised in the second half outscoring the Lions 15-9 in the fourth quarter to finish the game.
Consol moves to 16-6 overall (4-0 in district play). Lake Creek falls to 17-7 (2-1 in district play).
The Tigers will be on the road at Montgomery on Friday.
