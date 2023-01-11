Rudder Rangers beats College Station 69-60

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers (21-4, 3-1) beat College Station (16-10, 1-3) 69-60 Tuesday night at The Armory.

Kevin Holmes led the Rangers with 27 points, while Kentun King added 18 and Jaquicse Martin tossed in 10.

College Station got 17 points each from Willie Everline and Grayson Fowler.

In other games, CSHS JV won 56-44, while Rudder won the 9th grade A game 48-46 and College Station picked up the 9th grade B game 30-28.

Rudder will travel to Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday for a 6:30 game against the Lions.

