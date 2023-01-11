Seller, buyer, lender: who benefits most from a short sell, and what you should know

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A short sale in real estate is an offer of a property at an asking price that is less than the amount due on the current owner’s mortgage.

Short sales usually occur when a homeowner is in financial distress and wants to get out of that situation.

On The Three, realtor Lance Lester of The Lester Group discussed about the pros and cons of a short sale and if a homeowner should go that direction when trying to sell their home.

Lester explains a short sell can get a homeowner out of a bad situation. He says homeowners can get out of the home and eliminate a lot of debt.

“The bank is still going to want you to pay what’s left but it allows you to start making progress without having a foreclosure on your record,” said Lester.

According to Lester, he would only recommend a short sale to clients in a worst case scenario.

“We never want to see someone go through a foreclosure but if you are in any hardship then reach out and find out what your options are.”

In a short sell situation, Lester says the seller benefits most, because they are removing themselves from a tough financial situation that they are trying to get out of. As far as the buyer, they will get the home for whatever the market price is at that time.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

A short sale usually indicates a homeowner is struggling financially or a real estate market is suffering.

The short sale must be approved in advance by the mortgage lender.

The former owner may be required to pay the remaining balance (if there is one) or the debt may be forgiven.

The financial consequences of a short sale may be less severe than a foreclosure for both the seller and the lender.

For a home buyer, a short sale can be a good opportunity if approached cautiously.

