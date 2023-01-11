Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD students participate in Twisted Tales writing contest

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Four students from Caldwell High School were recently accepted into publication for the Young Writers “Twisted Tales” March Edition.

Congratulations to Sam Cochran, Emely Rivera, Marily Reyes, and Asher Boniol.

The contest allows students to take a classic narrative of good versus evil and put their own twist on it to tell the other side of the story.

Caldwell ISD says the essays and short stories will also be advancing in the competition for a $50 prize that will be distributed next semester.

