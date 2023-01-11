Unbound BCS to host community outreach event for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The month of January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, but Unbound BCS is working year-round to support survivors and fight human trafficking in the Brazos Valley.

On Saturday, Jan. 21 Unbound BCS will lead “Not In My City,” an annual community outreach event aimed at educating local businesses about human trafficking and providing them with necessary resources to prevent it from happening in our area. Additionally, posters with Unbound BCS’s 24/7 Crisis Referral Line are strategically placed at these businesses to reach potential victims of human trafficking.

Unbound BCS Executive Director, Amanda Buenger says they’ve reached more than 600 businesses in the past couple of years.

”It’s really encouraging to see the tear-off cards ripped off with the number, knowing that somebody has taken that to receive help,” Buenger said.

Participants will gather at Antioch College Station at 10 a.m. to receive training and resources before being teamed up and sent out to serve the community. Participants are estimated to spend less than three hours total between the kick off and visiting local businesses.

At least one person from each volunteer group must be able to drive and have transportation available for the event.

This event is free and open to the entire community. Buenger says she hopes to have at least 100 participants to reach 200 businesses in our community.

To participate, all you have to do is register here and show up the morning ready to fight human trafficking.

“We want to be there for those who have been exploited. We want them to know that there is a way out. There is hope,” Buenger said.

You can learn more about the mission of Unbound BCS here.

