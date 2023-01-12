Aggies remain perfect in SEC play after upsetting No. 20 Missouri 82-64

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (11-5, 3-0) picked up their first win over a ranked opponent this season following an 82-64 win over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

The Aggies built an 18 point halftime (43-25) thanks to 6 three pointers. Hayden Hefner hit 3 of them and had 12 points in the first 20 minutes.

Missouri would chip away at the A&M lead and get it down to four points twice, but A&M would not be denied their 5th straight win as they cruised to an 18 point win over the Tigers and stayed unbeaten in SEC play.

Tyrece Radford led the Aggies in scoring with 16 points. He was one of six players for the Aggies to score in double figures. Wade Taylor (14), Dexter Dennis (13), Hayden Hefner (12), Julius Marble, the SEC player of last week, (11), and Henry Coleman (10).

The Aggies held Missouri to just 36 percent shooting, while Texas A&M shot a sizzling 53 percent. The Maroon and White out rebounded the Tigers 42-25.

The Aggies will hit the road on Saturday for a 5 o’clock game on the SEC Network against South Carolina in Columbia.

