Bank of Brenham breaks ground on new Bank of B/CS flagship location in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bank of B/CS and the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking event Wednesday for its new state-of-the-art location in Bryan.

The new two-story facility will be located at 869 North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan right off the Highway 6 feeder road between Booneville Drive and Briarcrest Drive and should be open before the end of the year.

According to a company news release, the new facility will feature a beautiful and spacious lobby, offices, a conference room, as well as a 4-lane drive-through.

Bryan resident and 2012 Texas A&M graduate Kyler Crenshaw has been named to serve as the Branch Manager and Market President. He says he’s excited about building a new future in a place that is near and dear to his heart.

“I think it’s just the fact that we see the future of this community, and we wanted to be a part of it,” said Crenshaw. “Raising my family here and being a part of it myself, I couldn’t be more excited to be here and grow along with the community and serve alongside it.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Bank of B/CS to Bryan/College Station and its neighboring communities! The Bank of B/CS aims to carry on Bank of Brenham’s celebrated legacy of consumer service while providing a full array of banking and trust products and services to meet the needs of our future customers in Aggieland. As a dedicated, local community bank, we anticipate a bright future by becoming a fixture of service throughout the Bryan/College Station community.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.