Bryan native takes acting school to the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.

Landry has trained students across Texas and other states since 2017. She’s prepared students for big stages, television and even movies. Now, she’s looking forward to expanding the school’s reach internationally.

“We’re jumping into the future,” Landry said.

Off The Wall Performance Academy will have its own virtual campus where students from around the world can learn and perfect their crafts. Students will be able to create avatars and interact with their peers and instructors through their computers.

The academy will offer training in dance, acting, musical theater, singing and more. Students will also be able to hold performances.

“At the very basics of it, we want to be able to mentor and just be there for these children,” Landry said. “We can motivate them to be whatever they want to be because the sky is not the limit. The universe is. The metaverse is.”

The founder and director said the inspiration behind creating the virtual space came from the pandemic. After one of the academy’s big productions was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, they turned to Zoom to do a remote show, “The Quarantine Chronicles.” The show attracted students from Texas, Georgia, New York, New Jersey and Scotland.

“We did auditions and wrote an entire script with these kids,” Landry said. “We performed it all virtually, and we had viewers from all over the world. It blew us away.”

Laundry said this experience taught her the importance of embracing technology and its impact on the future.

Click here for more information on Off The Wall Performance Academy and the virtual school.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.