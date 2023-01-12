Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Independence Day is less than a month away, and Washington on the Brazos is preparing for the day with celebration.

The organization will host a 2-day event to honor the men who made a declaration of independence from Mexico in the 1830s.

There will be food, live music, and a number of activities and demonstrations such as musket and cannon firings, pageantry, kids activities, a museum exhibit and other commemorative events.

“Independence Day Weekend we’re going to have all kinds of stuff for folks to see and enjoy. As you all mentioned, that is where the Declaration of Independence was signed, and so we have a replica building of where that happened on the original site. We will have different scenes,” explained Laura Fisher with Washington on the Brazos.

Fisher shares that the butchering and curing portion of the event will happen on Saturday and Sunday. She says, it’s a big deal because butchering livestock was a way of life in the mid-19th century.

“If you were curious on how they butchered their meat back then, their hogs, we are going to be doing that on Saturday. We take it from the dispatched hog, all the way to meat. Kind of like you see in the grocery stores,” said Fisher.

The Texas Independence Day celebration will be Saturday February 25, 2023 at the Washington on the Brazos historic site, from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Admission fees apply- Adults $5.00, Students $3.00. Children under 6 years of age are free. Texas State Park Pass holders - Free.

For more information visit Washington on the Brazos website or contact Ben Baumgartner at 936-878-2214 x246 .

